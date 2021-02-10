WEATHER UPDATES: Forecast, preparations, shelter …

No formal alert for our area so far, but the National Weather Service is still saying we’re likely to see snow in the days ahead – maybe flurries tonight, more likely an accumulation of up to half a foot starting Friday night. As usually happens when a forecast of serious snow is looming, the city held a media briefing, with regional transportation agencies, to talk about how they’re getting ready. The video above is from this afternoon’s briefing, led by Mayor Jenny Durkan, with department heads including SDOT, Human Services, and Emergency Management, as well as Metro, Sound Transit, and WSDOT. Of note: The mayor said snow routes have been updated to reflect the bridge closure. The citywide map is here, showing “gold” and “emerald” routes – the goal is to clear all travel lanes on the former, one lane each way on the latter. Here’s the West Seattle section:

After the snow starts, this map will show you where crews have been. The city also says it is ready to clear pedestrian paths and bike lanes as needed – but reminded residents and businesses that they are responsible for the sidewalks alongside their homes. (And if you have a disabled or elderly neighbor, lend a hand and clear their stretch of sidewalk.) If you encounter a road obstacle such as a fallen tree, report it to 206-684-ROAD

For bus riders, Metro’s storm info will be at metrowinter.com.

For people experiencing homelessness, the city and county are opening some emergency spaces, but nothing in West Seattle was mentioned. We checked with the West Seattle Veterans’ Center in The Triangle; they can’t open their emergency shelter because they had a COVID case and had to move people to a county-operated quarantine site. So call 211 if you need help or need to help someone find it.

P.S. Here’s the city news release with full multidepartmental reports on what’s being done to get ready.