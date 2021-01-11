YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners for you, donations for Denny International Middle School

You can support a local school and a local business while simplifying dinner prep – all by getting in on this month’s benefit pickups at Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor). Until we’re further along in recovery phases, Dream Dinners is basically in “take and bake” mode – so if you sign up for one of two special meal-pickup times this week or next, you get dinner for three nights, $50 total, with $10 of that being donated to Denny International Middle School. Limited spots, and they request 36 hours’ lead time, so please order ASAP for 6:30-7:30 pm pickup this Wednesday (January 13th) – here’s the link – or by January 19th for a 6:30-7:30 pm January 21st pickup – here’s the link. Dream Dinners is at 4701 41st SW (lower east side of Jefferson Square).
| 0 COMMENTS