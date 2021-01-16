What you should know on this West Seattle Saturday

Photographed by David Hutchinson at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, that’s a “young harbor seal (nicknamed ‘Tubby’ for his good body weight) that Seal Sitters has been monitoring recently, seen cruising along the shoreline of Elliott Bay. Tubby would be one of last year’s ‘pups,’ born in the summer so would be approximately 6 or 7 months old. Harbor seals spend only 4 – 6 weeks with their mothers before having to face life on their own.” Here on shore, here’s what you should know about today:

ROAD CLOSURE: Sylvan Way is scheduled for closure 7:30 am-5 pm today and tomorrow while Seattle Public Utilities works on a drainage project. Metro Route 128 will be rerouted (info here). If you’re driving, the next direct route between 35th and Delridge is SW Holden.

JUNCTION PAID PARKING: This is the second day you’ll have to pay in what had been the four free West Seattle Junction lots (just south of SW Oregon off 44th and 42nd, on the southeast corner of 42nd and Alaska, and off 44th just north of Edmunds). You can use the new machines or pay by phone.

LOW BRIDGE TICKETING: This is the first weekend since the enforcement cameras were turned on for the Low Bridge, with $75 tickets for unauthorized low-bridge users between 5 am and 9 pm, 7 days a week – revisit the rules here.

STORY STONE CONTEST #2: The next Save The Stone Cottage contest is today – on Twitter:

Search For The Lost Stone scavenger hunt this Saturday 1/16 starts at 9am. Clues will be posted at 9am. Part of a fun series of events we are hosting to raise awareness of the effort to save the Stone Cottage. #storystones #savethestonecottage Details at https://t.co/luO5fobDq0 pic.twitter.com/VO1UWIp1rT — Save the Stone Cottage (@StoneCottageWS) January 15, 2021

CURBSIDE LIBRARY SERVICE: Curbside pickup is available at High Point’s Seattle Public Library branch noon-6 pm Saturdays. (3411 SW Raymond)

(Thursday night sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SUNSET: 4:46 pm.