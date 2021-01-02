STAY HEALTHY STREETS: Next briefing this Wednesday

The creation of no-through-traffic “Stay Healthy Streets“ was a hot topic here on WSB in 2020, taking two spots on our list of the year’s 10 most-commented stories. West Seattle has three stretches – one in High Point/Sunrise Heights (map), one in Highland Park/Puget Ridge (map), and one around Alki Point (map), technically a “Keep Moving Street” because much of it is adjacent to a park. That stretch’s future is to be determined this year; if you’re interested, the next major city briefing is coming up Wednesday (January 6th). It’s a joint meeting of the city Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Boards, online at 6 pm; the “Stay Healthy Streets” briefing is expected to start around 6:30 pm. The meeting includes public-comment periods at the beginning and end, as you can see on the agenda, which includes information on how to attend via videoconferencing or phone.
