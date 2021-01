Thanks to Dan for the tip: The newest food stand on Alki is Tacontainer, set up in the front yard of the former bike shop/mask shop/boutique space at 2532 Alki Avenue SW. The name is because of its shape – part of a shipping container. Here’s a closer look at the menu:

Tacontainer is open 11 am to 8 pm daily for starters.

P.S. This is not the only change on the way for that site – a permit for a deli called Natalie’s on Alki has been making its way through the city-permit system.