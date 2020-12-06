WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 views of your winged neighbors

We’re overdue for another West Seattle bird gallery! So here we go – first, two leucistic (explained here) birds – a Black-capped Chickadee photographed by Lynn Shimamoto, above, and a Northern Flicker photographed by Mark Wangerin, below:

Mark also photographed these Horned Grebes:

Grebes have caught other local photographers’ attention lately, too. Here’s a Red-necked Grebe photographed by Matthew Olson:

Next, Western Grebes photographed by Stewart L.:

Stewart also sent this photo of immature Horned Grebes:

From James Tilley, a Belted Kingfisher:

Also from James – Brant in the surf:

Before we leave the seabirds/shorebirds, Jerry Simmons got.a unique zoomed-in view of this Great Blue Heron:

Also looking fairly fierce in the close view, a Golden-crowned Kinglet photographed by Mark MacDonald:

(Each species link above goes to a Seattle Audubon BirdWeb page where you can read about the bird and even hear its call.)