TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: West Seattle Whoville

December 29, 2020 8:25 pm
 West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

On TV, the Grinch’s sleigh got stuck on a mountaintop … in West Seattle, you’ll find it high-centered on Lacey‘s fence. As we continue our stretch week of lights-spotlighting, she sent photos of her display on 18th SW near Roxbury [vicinity map]. “Our Grinch is not as lit up as I would like, but he is very realistic!” she notes.

You can see all the lights we’ve featured over the past month-plus by scrolling through this WSB archive. We are so grateful for all the tips that made it happen; still time for a few more if you think we’ve missed someplace special – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

