ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Tuesday 12/15 watch

6:07 AM: It’s Tuesday, December 15th, the 267th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Delridge project: Here’s the work plan for this week.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule. Notice all those alerts Monday? Here’s what happened.
Water Taxi – Regular schedule.
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
