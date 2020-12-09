ROAD/BRIDGE WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Wednesday 12/9 watch

6:03 AM: It’s Wednesday, December 9th, the 261st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

SPEAKING OF BRIDGES

South Park Bridge: Inspection closures are planned for tonight and tomorrow night, 10:30 pm-6 am each night. For bus riders, here’s the Metro advisory:

From Wednesday evening, December 9, through Friday morning, December 11, overnight only from 10:30 PM until 6:00 AM each night, Metro Route 60 will be rerouted in both directions due to the closure of the South Park Bridge for routine operational system testing. During this time, Route 60 heading toward Broadway or Westwood Village will travel via alternate roadways and will not serve the stops on 14th Av S at S Cloverdale St and the stops on 16th Av S at East Marginal Way S.

Terminal 5 Bridge: The Port plans live-load testing starting today. This weekend, that will affect part of West Marginal Way. Details, with maps and times, are here.

OTHER ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project: Here’s what’s planned for this week, including closing SW Thistle between Delridge and 20th (which hadn’t happened yet as of Tuesday night). According to project-team texts, Hudson and Puget will reopen today, while Brandon on the east side of Delridge will close.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Back on regular schedule after last weekend’s dock work.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge (note: camera ticketing will NOT start today):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.