PHOTOS: West Seattle HS moves ahead in baseball postseason after a walkoff win

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

Jubilation for the Wildcats, dejection for the Lions, after West Seattle HS took a must-win Metro League 3A Tournament game last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, 3-2 over Lakeside. They won in a walkoff – Samuel Kraynek hit a single for the winning RBI:

That brought in Owen Fahy:

One of WSHS’s two other RBIs was hit by Sacha Ninburg:

Cole Williamson got the other RBI. Others with hits included Blue Cheha:

Starting pitcher was Brady Sternberg:

He was pulled in the fourth inning and Cameron Fitterer followed:

After giving up two walks, Fitterer was replaced on the mound by Ninburg for the final inning. WSHS’s next game is tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13), vs. Garfield, 7 pm at Eastside Catholic.