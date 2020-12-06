DELRIDGE PROJECT: SW Thistle closure ahead, and what else is planned this week

Just east of that intersection at Delridge Way SW, SW Thistle will be closed for several weeks, starting as soon as tomorrow. That’s part of what’s coming up in the ongoing street/utility work preparing for next fall’s RapidRide H Line launch. SDOT says its contractor will close SW Thistle between Delridge and 20th “to complete temporary signal work and to demolish and rebuild the sidewalk.” Some driveways will be affected intermittently. Other notes include:

*Once SW Hudson reopens, SW Brandon will be closed on the east side of Delridge. This too will include some driveway impacts

*Puget Blvd SW near the Delridge P-Patch is expected to reopen this week

*Electrical upgrades at the bus stop on the west side of SW Andover are expected to start this week

*Electrical work continues in the sidewalk between SW Orchard St and 21st Ave SW

*Vehicle-detection loop installation and concrete work at the intersection of SW Oregon and Delridge has been rescheduled to mid-December

See the full update of what’s happening now and next by going here.