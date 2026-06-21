HAPPENING NOW: Bubbles and beer, plus music, at Super Deli Mart’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival summer party

Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day, the first day of summer, or perfect weekend weather, you’re welcome to join the party outside Super Deli Mart (35th/Barton, northwest corner), now until 4 pm. Kids’ activities including bubbles (buckets full and lots of room, as shown above), and draft beer for sale inside the store with part of the proceeds helping keep the Fauntleroy Fall Festival free! The Grunge Trio is playing outdoors, living up to their name with a jazzy version of “Black Hole Sun” while we were there.

This year’s festival – set your calendar! – is Sunday, October 18. If you can’t get to today’s benefit, you can donate to the festival online here!