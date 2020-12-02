WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe Family’s ‘mini’-display

This year’s mini-display at the Menashe Family‘s home (5605 Beach Drive SW) would qualify as maxi at any other house, but if you are familiar with their usual all-out display, you know these are lights-lite. As we reported last week, the family decided to lighten the display this year so as not to draw crowds and put people at risk of spreading COVID. But they didn’t want to go entirely light-free, so the family put up these decorations last weekend. We stopped by and talked with Josh and Jack Menashe:

They said the family talked about it for two months before deciding to have some decorations up. They stress that you’re welcome to come look but please do it from your car.

They’re hopeful that next year, they’ll be able to go back to the big display they’re known for.

