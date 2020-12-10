CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 12/10 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic-related local notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*51,671 people have tested positive, up 820 from yesterday’s total

*920 people have died, up 3 from yesterday’s total

*3,543 people have been hospitalized, up 57 from yesterday’s total

*675,103 people have been tested (fewer than yesterday’s total – the state says data is still in flux)

One week ago, those totals were 46,173/886/3,305/628,862.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,. *Note the state has announced a change in death data.*

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 69.5 million cases worldwide, 15.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

VACCINE PLAN UPDATE: From the state Health Department, an update rolling together all the vaccine-related news from recent briefings – see it here.

OUTBREAK UPDATE FROM THE MOUNT: Getting ready for the vaccine, increasing testing, and dealing with an ongoing outbreak that’s taken three more lives – that’s all in this update from Providence Mount St. Vincent, along with how you can show support for residents.

GROCERY-STORE CASE: We watch various business websites for COVID-19 updates, including this page on the Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor) website. Tonight we note it reported:

One of our Admiral team members tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 8th. The team member last worked in the store on Thursday, December 3rd. We are following the recommended response guidelines from public health authorities, including the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and the King County Department of Health. In addition to the rigorous sanitation protocols we already have in place, the store undergoes a commercial-grade, electrostatic disinfectant service twice a week, and we are able to safely remain open at this time. All team members who came into close contact with the person who tested positive have been identified, notified, and are required to self-quarantine for 7-days and may return pending a negative COVID-19 test.

We’ve also noted that past case reports from other stores have been removed from the website after a few days; here’s a screengrab in case that happens before you look at the link.

GROCERY WORKERS’ SAFETY: The main union for grocery workers in this region, UFCW 21, has launched a campaign asking customers to help them track safety concerns.

HELPING: Many ways you can do that in the days ahead, including two donation drives in The Junction on Saturday, and a toiletries drive at Delridge Community Center through early January.

