CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 12/3 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*46,173 people have tested positive, up 362 from yesterday’s total

*886 people have died, up 8 from yesterday’s total

*3,305 people have been hospitalized, up 58 from yesterday’s total

*628,862 people have been tested (this number still described as “frozen” – though it’s grown.a bit daily – while state resolves a results backlog – could get caught up tomorrow)

One week ago, those totals were 42,103/853/3,064/624,846.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 65.2 million cases worldwide, 14.1 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

COVID CLOSURE: El Chupacabra on Alki says an employee tested positive, so it is temporarily closed.

VACCINE PLAN UPDATE: From the state Health Department:

DOH is hopeful we will have a vaccine to begin administering by mid-December. The federal government has given us an estimate of 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for our initial allocation. They have also told us we should receive an estimated total of around 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December. Regular weekly shipments should begin in January. Read the full news release here.

QUARANTINE GUIDELINES: Also from the DOH today – our state is adopting the new CDC quarantine guidelines.

HELPING: That’s what this traveling neon sign – seen in The Junction today – is about.

