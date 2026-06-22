West Seattle, Washington

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UPDATE: Waste-truck fire in West Seattle

June 22, 2026 2:43 pm
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 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

2:43 PM Thanks for the tips, and to Ashley for the photo! Fire crews have been busy this hour with a reported fire in a Waste Management truck at 56th SW and Hillcrest Avenue SW. Three SFD units are still logged to the scene; avoid the area for a while.

2:51 PM: And thanks to Michael for the photo above showing the vicinity. Another of the responding units has just been dismissed. According to the archived radio exchanges, this is believed to have been sparked by the truck making contact with power lines. No reports of injuries but we’ll verify that with SFD.

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