SUMMER: Knit, play, bike – and listen! Updates on this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks

(WSB photo, 2025 concert crowd at Hamilton Viewpoint Park)

On this first weekday of summer, we’re checking in on some of the big West Seattle events ahead. That includes updates on the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s concert series, Admiral Music in the Parks. We brought you the lineup announcement last month. But you’ll find more than music, as ANA’s Meagan Loftin explains in this update:

Less than a month until AMP: Admiral Music in the Parks returns for our first concert of the season!

In addition to a rockin’ music lineup, we’re happy to announce some returning and new offerings to amp up our concert series. Seattle Yarn is back this year hosting their weekly knitting circle at each concert and PCC Community Markets is also returning this year with snacks and information about the co-op. New this year, we’ll also have a board game library and a music-craft activity for kids next to the Admiral Neighborhood Association booth.

And if you’re planning to bike or stroll to the concerts, Alki Bike & Board is sponsoring a new valet-style attended bike and stroller corral at each park to make sustainable transportation an easier option for everyone. We’re excited for another great summer of concerts in the parks and we hope to see you there!

July 16th @ Belvedere Park: Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill

July 23rd @ California Place Park: Michael Pearsall and Friends

July 30th @ Hamilton Viewpoint Park: Driftwood Drive

AMP wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and our “Producer” sponsors Far Away Entertainment, the Historic Admiral Theater, WEND Jewelry, and West Seattle Grounds.

If you’re interested in learning more about AMP and our commitment to supporting local musicians or you’d like to learn how you can invest in our mission to provide free and accessible public arts programming to everyone in our neighborhood visit our website, www.connecttoadmiral.org/amp.

You can also purchase tickets on our website to our July 2nd fundraiser; a special screening of the award-winning documentary Earl Robinson: Ballad of an American followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker B.J. Bullert.