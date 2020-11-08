WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Today’s list

(Fall colors in Seaview, photographed by Robin Sinner)

Here’s what’s ahead for today in West Seattle and vicinity:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS; Again today, as previewed here Thursday, two road projects are under way this weekend – repaving work on the southbound side of 16th SW by the north entrance of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), and tree work in the 6000 block of West Marginal Way SW [map].

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with updated links, is here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

(Saturday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

SUNSET: We’re now one week into Standard Time – the sun will set at 4:40 pm.