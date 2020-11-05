ROAD WORK: 16th SW repaving, West Marginal Way tree work this weekend

Thanks to Colin for the tip on signage for 16th SW road work this weekend near South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). SDOT says repaving by the north entrance to SSC will close the southbound side of 16th between 7 am Saturday and 5 am Monday (November 7-8). One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction, using the northbound side of 16th. SDOT says the work will probably continue the following weekend too.

SDOT also tells us that Urban Forestry crews will be in the 6000 block of West Marginal Way SW both days this weekend to do some trimming, noon-4 pm Saturday and 9 am-3 pm Sunday. They’ll take up one lane.