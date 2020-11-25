West Seattle Holiday Guide 2020, version 1.0, with Thanksgiving who’s-open info

Every year, we assemble a long list of local info for the winter-holiday season. This year, the list is a lot shorter because the pandemic has quashed many events, but there’s still plenty for a West Seattle Holiday Guide, so we’ve just launched version 1.0. It includes everything from our West Seattle Christmas tree lot list to online holiday events to donation drives and much more. As always, we’ll be adding to the guide as the season goes on. The Thanksgiving list currently atop the guide includes links to the annual “who’s open” lists. So far, the restaurant list is a lot shorter than usual too; some venues offered pre-ordering (those aren’t included, just places that said they’re actually open tomorrow for takeout). We have a coffee list, too, plus info on grocery-store hours. We appreciate your help with additions and updates, for the Thanksgiving lists or the Holiday Guide now through New Year’s – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!