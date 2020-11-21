WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; smashed-glass theft/vandalism

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

PUGET RIDGE GUNFIRE: This summary is from the SPD Significant Incident Reports file – it happened in the 6500 block of 21st SW early Friday:

On 11-20-2020 at 0027 hours, a male was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect drove by and shot at him four times. The victim’s vehicle was hit all four times, with the front passenger door being hit three times and a tire once. The victim was not injured. The victim said that he believes the suspect tried to kill him because he was there to testify in a court case.

JUNCTION VANDALISM/THEFT: Back on Wednesday, we reported someone broke a window at the Senior Center of West Seattle. There’ve been at least three other broken-glass incidents, two involving theft, according to the West Seattle Junction Association: “At West Seattle Optix, a window was smashed and handfuls of glasses were stolen; at Emerald Water Anglers, a window was smashed. In the 42nd Ave parking lot, a van window was smashed, with $2,500 of speakers stolen.”

(added at 2:44 pm) MORE VANDALISM: Just after we published what’s above, this arrived, from Gay: “Our [Vespa] scooter was pushed over and damaged while parked in the lot behind Key Bank in Alaska Junction about 1pm today. A man behaving erratically and swearing at people came up to the Scooter and slammed it on its side. Thanks to the father and son who noticed and helped get it back upright.”