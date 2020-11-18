WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Convicted killer charged in attack; plus, three reader reports

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports today:
ATTACK CHARGE: A convicted killer is back in jail, charged with attacking a 73-year-old man in West Seattle. We didn’t hear about this incident when it happened, but learned of the charge: Court documents say the victim was walking with his wife near 35th and Morgan last Wednesday morning when 42-year-old Lonnie W. Jones punched him, unprovoked, knocking him down and sending him to the hospital. Police found Jones nearby, and learned he had been in the area a while, kicked out of the West Seattle Food Bank earlier in the morning. Charging documents say Jones was convicted of murder for killing a man during a home-invasion robbery in Federal Way in 1996. Court records show he was released in 2013, and found guilty the next year of assaulting his wife during a fight at her sister’s Highland Park apartment. His bail is set at $100.000.
Three reader reports:
VANDALISM: Senior Center of West Seattle executive director Amy Lee Derenthal tells WSB that a second-floor window was broken by someone overnight. “Looks like maybe a wine bottle was used because there’s a broken one on the sidewalk below the window,” she added.
PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: Soren sent the clip and report:
Just reaching out regarding a package theft (in the 4800 block of) 26th Ave SW. Got a phone call from a neighbor right after it happened, camera footage is super clear; unfortunately, no license plate number is visible.
MAIL THEFT: From Philippe:
I wanted to report that our & the neighbors’ mailbox at Delridge & Trenton was broken into sometime Saturday afternoon to Sunday early afternoon. All of the mailboxes for us and neighbors were opened. Not sure if the thieves got away with anything. One neighbor reported also Monday that some of those same boxes were re-opened.
Everyone should, if they can, remove their mail ASAP after it is delivered, to be safe.
