WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Convicted killer charged in attack; plus, three reader reports

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports today:

ATTACK CHARGE: A convicted killer is back in jail, charged with attacking a 73-year-old man in West Seattle. We didn’t hear about this incident when it happened, but learned of the charge: Court documents say the victim was walking with his wife near 35th and Morgan last Wednesday morning when 42-year-old Lonnie W. Jones punched him, unprovoked, knocking him down and sending him to the hospital. Police found Jones nearby, and learned he had been in the area a while, kicked out of the West Seattle Food Bank earlier in the morning. Charging documents say Jones was convicted of murder for killing a man during a home-invasion robbery in Federal Way in 1996. Court records show he was released in 2013, and found guilty the next year of assaulting his wife during a fight at her sister’s Highland Park apartment. His bail is set at $100.000.

Three reader reports:

VANDALISM: Senior Center of West Seattle executive director Amy Lee Derenthal tells WSB that a second-floor window was broken by someone overnight. “Looks like maybe a wine bottle was used because there’s a broken one on the sidewalk below the window,” she added.

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: Soren sent the clip and report:

Just reaching out regarding a package theft (in the 4800 block of) 26th Ave SW. Got a phone call from a neighbor right after it happened, camera footage is super clear; unfortunately, no license plate number is visible.

MAIL THEFT: From Philippe: