ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday 11/13 watch

6:12 AM: Welcome to Friday, the 235th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project: 23rd SW remains closed at Delridge. Here’s the weekly bulletin, with next week’s preview due later today.

Weekend road work: Nothing major announced – let us know if you’ve heard otherwise!

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page (we’ve added the new Highland Park Way cameras).

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Water Taxi – Also charging again.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.