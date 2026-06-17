TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Last-day-of-school Wednesday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Summer officially arrives with the solstice moment at 1:24 this Sunday morning. Today’s forecast is for a partly sunny sky, clearing later, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, remaining there until next Tuesday); sunset will again be at 9:09 pm.
SCHOOL’S OUT
Today is the last day for Seattle and Highline districts, Thursday for Vashon (which has hundreds of West Seattle “commuter students”).
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular schedule.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Also regular schedule today – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Now on the summer sailing schedule, three boats for Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth. Changes tonight/early tomorrow per the alert page:
Due to terminal repairs at Southworth, we’re making the following schedule changes on late Wednesday, June 17 (and early morning Thursday, June 18).
11:50 p.m. Fauntleroy sailing will go to Vashon and will not continue to Southworth.
12:15 a.m. Vashon to Southworth sailing – will go to Fauntleroy, not Southworth.
12:35 a.m. Southworth sailing – cancelled.
1:05 a.m. Fauntleroy sailing will go to Vashon and will not continue to Southworth.
1:30 a.m. Vashon to Southworth sailing – cancelled.
The last sailings to Southworth on Wednesday, June 17 will be:
10:35 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon and Southworth sailing
11 p.m. Vashon to Southworth
STADIUM ZONE
Mariners are home again tonight, 6:40 pm vs. the Orioles.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature appears to be back, per a check of the SDOT map, so we’re returning them to the morning lineup:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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