DELRIDGE PROJECT: 4 toplines for the week ahead

(WSB photo)

Work continues this week on the project rebuilding Delridge Way SW and upgrading utilities, getting ready for next year’s RapidRide H Line launch. Here are four toplines from SDOT for its contractor’s work in the coming week:

*Demolition and paving has started in Zone B between SW Graham St and 22nd Ave SW. 23rd Ave SW remains closed during this work, and residents are encouraged to detour to SW Willow St. When this stretch is completed, work will move between 22nd Ave SW and SW Holly St.

*Sidewalk, ramp, and curb demolition and paving will start between SW Andover St and SW Alaska St as early as Monday.

*Demolition and paving between SW Hudson St and Puget Blvd SW is scheduled to begin as early as Monday. SW Hudson St is currently closed on the east side of Delridge Way SW for this work.

*Duct bank work near SW Kenyon St will continue to move south towards SW Thistle St. This work will continue through the end of November.