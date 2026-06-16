FOLLOWUP: Long-landbanked West Seattle Junction park site going out to bid

(WSB file photo)

Thirteen years after the city bought that parcel on 40th SW to “landbank” it as a future park, it’s going out to bid, with a downscaled plan. Seattle Parks sent the announcement late today:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is soliciting construction bids on the City’s Procurement Portal for the future park at 4723 40th Ave SW, in the West Seattle Junction neighborhood. The park will provide a nature-themed play area, native plants and trees, a drinking fountain, leisurely walking paths, lawn area, a long shaded concrete seat wall and will seamlessly integrate into the neighborhood on the west side of 40th Ave SW. SPR anticipates the project will be in construction by this fall, and the new park will open in summer 2027.

SPR purchased this 0.38-acre property to provide additional open space for this high-density neighborhood. The public design process occurred in 2017-2018; however, the project was placed on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic as the City focused on essential services. In September 2022, the Seattle City Council, acting as the Park District Board, approved funding for the project as part of the 2023–2028 Park District cycle.

SPR planted grass and opened the area up for interim use by the community. We have secured all construction permits and updated the design to fit within the budget. The park design includes the top three park elements that came out of the public process and will provide native plantings, a drinking fountain, and natural play elements. There are two elements – the wooden boardwalk system and the seating stones – that will only be included if funding is available.