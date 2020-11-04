West Seattle, Washington

ORCAS: Off West Seattle

November 4, 2020 7:46 am
Thanks to Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch for the tip: Orcas are passing West Seattle, southbound off Blake Island.

  • Kersti Muul November 4, 2020 (8:02 am)
    Residents, most likely J’s. Spread between Fauntleroy ferry lanes and south end of Bainbridge

  • Stephen J Nielsen November 4, 2020 (8:07 am)
    Orcas near  Vashon ,  moving south. Ferry slowed to avoid contact.  

  • Kersti Muul November 4, 2020 (8:42 am)
    J16s going by 98th. I’m confirming J-pod

  • Elizabeth Sorensen November 4, 2020 (8:59 am)
    Thank you so much! It was so great to see them this morning!

