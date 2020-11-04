ORCAS: Off West Seattle

Thanks to Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch for the tip: Orcas are passing West Seattle, southbound off Blake Island.
West Seattle, Washington
04 Wednesday
Residents, most likely J’s. Spread between Fauntleroy ferry lanes and south end of Bainbridge
Orcas near Vashon , moving south. Ferry slowed to avoid contact.
J16s going by 98th. I’m confirming J-pod
Thank you so much! It was so great to see them this morning!
