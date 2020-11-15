MONDAY: Mayor’s online West Seattle Bridge ‘Town Hall’

(SDOT photo – mayor inside West Seattle Bridge work zone last Monday)

Reminder – as announced back on Thursday, Mayor Jenny Durkan is hosting another “Town Hall” about the West Seattle Bridge tomorrow night, before making her repair-vs.-replace decision (most-recent timeline for that: “soon”). The mayor’s office summarizes the event this way: “The West Seattle Bridge Town Hall will give residents a chance to hear from the Mayor and key department staff about recently completed work to stabilize the bridge and reduce the traffic impacts of the closure as well as give an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.” It’s planned for 5-6:30 pm Monday (November 16th), online – you can RSVP here and send an advance question; the link for attending is here.