What are you doing for lunch Friday? Something special @ Denny International Middle School

During a media briefing today, Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau gave props to the district’s nutrition-services staffers, who, she said, are “knocking it out of the park” – serving about 25,000 meals a day. Today we heard from one of them, Denny International Middle School‘s renowned Lunch Lady Doree, who sent the photo and a special invitation for families to come get food tomorrow: “We will be offering Somali Stew and an assortment of salads and sandwiches by Fare Start, fruits and vegetables. We will all be dressed up for Halloween and we will be passing out treats to the kids. All the food is free to families. Lots of spooky fun for all. We are open M-F 11 am to 1:15 pm.” Denny IMS is at 2601 SW Kenyon.