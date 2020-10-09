Remembering Beverly J. Thompson, 1927-2020

The family of Beverly J. Thompson will gather tomorrow to remember her; they’re sharing this remembrance with her community tonight:

Beverly J. (Allen) Thompson passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on September 17, 2020.

Beverly was born on April 17, 1927, in Yakima, Washington to Walter and Gladys (Doak) Allen. She was the 4th of 5 children and graduated from Yakima High School with the class of 1945. She was a West Seattle resident most of her life. She married John Saeger in 1950 and they raised three children together. She later married Robert Thompson in 1979.

She was very involved in her West Seattle life. She worked in the medical field at the West Seattle General Hospital for many years, starting out in their Junction location and later on at the location on SW Holden St. She attended West Side Presbyterian for many years and devoted many hours to the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in the West Seattle Junction. She loved planning the fashion shows and was always recruiting models. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a huge part of her life, earning her many nicknames over the years. She was fondly known to them and all of their friends as Grabbo, Goggy, or Babbo. She loved playing dress-up, having tea parties, and sleepovers at her house were always a hit.

She had many friends and loved playing cards. She traveled around to many Bridge games and was a ruthless competitor no matter who you were or what card game you were playing. She definitely kept her children and grandchildren on their toes in many a Gin Rummy or a Nertz game.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Saeger, her husband, Robert Thompson, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Jill and son-in-law Tony Knapp of Port Orchard; her son, Robert and daughter-in-law Casey Saeger of Las Vegas; five granddaughters, Nichole (Darron) Forsell of West Seattle; Jessica (Dave) Cook of Port Orchard; Julia (Alexander) Rosen of Gig Harbor; Marina and Danica Saeger, both of Las Vegas; nine great-grandchildren, Trevor, Shayne, Haley, Matthew, Alyssa, Brandon, David, Quinn, and Dean; and many very beloved nieces and nephews who knew her as their Auntie Bev.

Due to regulations regarding COVID, a small family service is planned for Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Seattle. A larger celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.