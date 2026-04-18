WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 options!

Happy weekend! Here are Saturday highlights, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

(5:30 am photo by Dan Jacobs)

RECORD STORE DAY: The biggest day of the year at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) starts at 7 am – here’s why people were already in line last night (and even more this morning, as the photo above shows). Then at 4 pm today, Geoff Whitman signs his new Pearl Jam photobook.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE WORKOUT FOR MOMS-TO-BE: 9 am at FIT4MOM Studio (2707 California SW)

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your weekend, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: The free guided hikes in Seattle’s largest forest are back! Meet at 9:30 am. at Pathfinder K-8 parking lot’s south end. (1901 SW Genesee)

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DUWAMISH ALIVE! SPRING EDITION: 10 am-2 pm, volunteer at one of several sites along the Duwamish River or in its watershed, as explained in our calendar listing.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with new Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

HEALTHY KIDS DAY – WITH FREE ADULT PROGRAMS TOO: 10 am-1 pm annual free fun festival at West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) – see our calendar listing for the event schedule.

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a Brunch Buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group resumes today – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

THROWDOWN IN THE SOUND: Second day of this big tournament for Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby, though it’s in North Seattle – you’re invited to head up and cheer them on! 10:45 am, details in our calendar listing. (13024 Stone Avenue N.)

(Friday photo by Bob Burns, UW tournament setup)

UW VOLLEYBALL AT ALKI: Second day of UW‘s beach-volleyball tournament at Alki. (56th SW and Alki SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: Stop by noon-midnight to see what the Eagles are all about – and/or join them for dinner and music tonight. (4426 California SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

SOIL ECOLOGY MICRO-HIKE: 1-3 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), ages 5 and up – online registration is closed but you can inquire at the park if there’s still room.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, today including wine and terrarium-building event 3-5 pm, $40/perso.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic with “short, specific sessions” at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

MUSIC AT TIM’S: Our Fest at Tim’s in White Center, 5 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

GRAIN BOWL POP-UP: 6-10 pm at Revelry Room (4547 California SW).

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: Second weekend continues for ArtsWest‘s current play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

RADIO THEATER AT KENYON HALL: “An Evening of Mystery” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), presented by Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound, 7:30 pm, all ages.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Model Snake, No Edits, Wyoming Young and Strong, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Topspin. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!