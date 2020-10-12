CORONAVIRUS: Monday 10/12 roundup

Here are tonight’s local pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*24.205 people have tested positive, 152 more than yesterday’s total

*776 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,441 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*483,132 people have been tested, 2,937 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 23,149/766/2,386/(not available).

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here … but with this caveat.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (October 16th) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

MEALS FOR STUDENTS & FAMILIES: It’s National School Lunch Week, a reason to remind you again that all students/parents/guardians – regardless of family income – are welcome to pick up meals at 7 Seattle Public Schools sites in West Seattle/South Park, 11:15 am-1:15 pm weekdays. (Also at that link: Info on the one bus route by which meals are delivered in north West Seattle.)

REOPENING: We’ve been checking the Admiral Theater marquee since the moviehouse’s announcement last Friday that it’s reopening this Friday (October 16th). This appeared today!

The Admiral’s website also shows what’ll be showing.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!