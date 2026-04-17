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HAPPENING NOW: One special release brings all-night line outside Easy Street Records for Record Store Day Eve

April 17, 2026 9:49 pm
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 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from California/Alaska, where some fans are already lined up awaiting Easy Street Records‘ 7 am opening for Record Store Day. This time there’s something extra-special, “Brandi Carlile Live at Easy Street Records Volume II” – a followup to the Grammy-winning singer’s first live album recorded at Easy Street almost 20 years earlier. The album was made from recordings of her appearance at Easy Street last October, which we covered:

Brandi Carlile and her collaborators The Hanseroth Twins stopped by Easy Street today and signed the wall – see it here.

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