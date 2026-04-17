West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026: 400+ sales signed up, five more days to add yours

We’ve passed 400 sales registered for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, coming up Saturday, May 9, 9 am-3 pm! One of the most-creative descriptions in recent days, out of the up-to-20-words descriptions: “Estate sale meets curated chaos.” From Brace Point to High Point to Pigeon Point to Alki Point, from Highland Park to South Park, from Genesee Hill to Snake Hill, from Sunrise Heights to Arbor Heights, you’ll find sales all over the peninsula. Some shoppers just look for the nearest one and walk over to say hi to neighbors; some make a list of multiple spots to hit; West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is whatever you make of it. (Some shop for and/or with their furry friend in tow, which is why another seller invites you in their description to “Stop by and bring your dog for a treat!”) Registration remains open until next Wednesday night, April 22, at 11 pm, and then we plunge immediately into making the map and list so they’ll be available on Saturday, May 2, one week before WSCGSD. This is Seattle’s biggest community sale day, founded in 2005, coordinated by WSB since 2008. Ready to register? Got your description ready? Go here!