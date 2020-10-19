HALLOWEEN: Westwood Village cancels trick-or-treating; Grace Church adds movie to trunk-or-treating

With Halloween now less than two weeks away, we’re continuing to spotlight what is, and isn’t, happening:

WESTWOOD VILLAGE: As with The Junction and The Admiral District, this annual business trick-or-treating is canceled, the center’s management announced today. They’re having an online photo contest instead – details here.

GRACE CHURCH: The church at 10323 28th SW is having a Fall Festival on Halloween, with afternoon drive-thru trunk-or-treating followed by a drive-in movie:

Grace Church Fall Festival – Trunk or Treat and Drive-In Movie Showing of Monsters, Inc. 3 pm – 5 pm, Drive Thru Trunk or Treat, 5 pm – 7:30 pm Drive-In Movie Join us for the 2020 Grace Church Fall Festival! Stop by the Drive Thru Trunk or Treat for candy and spooky delights and then come back for a fun, family-friendly drive-in movie experience at 5 pm! The People’s Burger food truck will be on site providing food for purchase beginning at 4pm. Price: Free – Grace Church will be collecting non-perishable food for donation to the White Center Food Bank upon arrival. Where do I get tickets? Tickets are required for the Drive-In Movie and can be reserved here. No tickets required for drive-thru Trunk or Treat Other details and safety measures: Food for purchase will be available from The People’s Burger food truck. Masks are required when you are outside of our vehicle. Candy will be available via a socially distant car drop-off. Trick or Treat!

P.S. We’re still collecting decoration locations to launch a list later this week! westseattleblog@gmail.com with or without a photo – thank you!