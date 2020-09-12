WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Remember this business?

On a day when you might be looking for diversion … how about some history? Local preservationist/entrepreneur John Bennett texted us that photo, saying he just bought this at an estate sale. So far, we’ve found a bit of information about Helen’s Hol’N One Donuts – while this says 4454 California SW, the city lists the building as 4452 California SW – most recently a real-estate office. The building dates to 1956; this site says the donut shop was there 1957-1960, with proprietor Helen Allen then operating Helen’s Fine Foods with husband Earl.