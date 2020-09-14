WEST SEATTLE GROCERY SHOPPING: Where special hours for seniors/at-risk people stand

We’re no longer updating the state of West Seattle grocery shopping every week, but the pandemic’s far from over, so major changes remain notable. Tonight, we’re updating the state of “special shopping hours” for seniors and those at higher risk of COVID-19, starting with a change:

TRADER JOE’S: As of this week, senior/at-risk shopping hours are 8 am-9 am Wednesdays and Sundays. (Thanks to the West Seattle crew member who emailed to let us know!)

Checking where the other stand-alone supermarkets stand on special shopping hours:

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (WSB sponsor): Senior/at-risk hours remain 7 am-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays.

PCC COMMUNITY MARKETS: 7-8 am Fridays and Saturdays.

QFC: 7-8 am Mondays and Wednesdays.

SAFEWAY: 6-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WHOLE FOODS: 7-8 am Fridays.

METROPOLITAN MARKET: No special shopping hours.