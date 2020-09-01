WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Kia; police changes

Two notes tonight:

STOLEN CAR: From David in Arbor Heights:

My car was stolen last night. 2019 Kia Optima, White, License # BRL4508 Stolen from in front of my house: (10000 block of) 40th Ave SW

If you see it, call 911.

POLICE CHANGES: Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Mayor Jenny Durkan plan a media briefing at 11 am Wednesday on Diaz’s announcement late today of a change in assignment for more than 100 SPD personnel – moving them out of specialty units and into patrol. That just happens to be the same number the City Council voted to cut, also mostly from specialty units, in the budget-rebalancing package the mayor vetoed. What will it mean for our precinct? You can watch the livestream here.