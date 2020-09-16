WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen beige Civic; Triangle window-smashing

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

CAR STOLEN: From Cynthia:

Our son’s 2000 beige Honda Civic was stolen from our driveway at 3642 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116 sometime during the night. It was reported to the police this morning, but thought we’d get the word out in case someone finds it and for neighbors to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on Beach Drive. Here is a picture after a recent hit and run.

Call 911 if you see it.

WINDOW-SMASHING: Staffers at DogCity in The Triangle (36th/Oregon) arrived this morning to find windows smashed on cars outside as well as on their building. Here are two of the photos they sent:

So far, it does not appear burglary was the motive. They’ve reported it to police.