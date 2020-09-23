‘Walking from Canada to Florida to fight suicide’ – in one day

Ken King invites you to join him this Saturday in West Seattle:

I am walking from Canada to Florida to fight suicide.

You are welcome to join us on our 5-mile walk around Alki Beach on Saturday, Sept. 26th, 10:00 am.

This is a five-mile walk around Alki Beach, from SW Canada Drive & Beach Dr. SW, to SW Florida St. & Harbor Ave. SW. Each mile represents one year from when our son Simon died from suicide.

I want to commemorate Simon’s life by participating in the Seattle, Washington Out of the Darkness Walk, an event that raises money for suicide prevention research, education, survivor and awareness programs. I will be among hundreds of thousands of people walking in more than 300 cities across the country to send a message of hope to the world.

I am walking in the Out of the Darkness Walk, to raise awareness and let people know it is OK to talk about suicide and mental illness. I want to do my part to prevent this tragedy from happening in other families.

To help make a difference, you can click this link to visit my personal fundraising webpage and donate online. I encourage you to share this letter with other people who may want to lend their support as well.