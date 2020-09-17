ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Thursday 9/17 notes

6:16 AM: It’s Thursday, the 178th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: Here’s the latest update, with closures the next two weekends.

*Westwood Village parking lot: Work continues on the SW Trenton side of the center. If you have to go to the post office, use that entrance – but don’t use it to try to get anywhere else at WWV.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Routes 125 and 128 are now stopping at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Otherwise – still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting this Saturday (September 19th).

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.