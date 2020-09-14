West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Getting around Westwood Village with repaving closures

September 14, 2020 6:33 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

Just went over to Westwood Village to see how the repaving project – first mentioned here last week – was affecting traffic flow around the center. One big thing: Unless you are going to the Post Office, don’t use the SW Trenton entrance; a fence and ROAD CLOSED sign are blocking the north-south route just south of it. Fencing and signage are also placed across the east-west route at the northeast corner near the Marshalls entrance.

In addition to the lot south of the Post Office that’s blocked off as a result, the lot by DaVita is closed off too. Signage says the work will continue around the center through late October; businesses are all open.

  • Michael Waldo September 14, 2020 (6:40 pm)
    It is about time. The lines at QFC are so light that I just try and park by the space with the other cars as the lines are nearly invisible.

