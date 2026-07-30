FOLLOWUP: Tribal Journey canoe families head south

Morning dawned early for the tribal canoe families who arrived at Alki Beach on Wednesday for an overnight stopover along this year’s Canoe Journey. Thanks to everyone who sent photos from the morning departure; the one above, and the two below, are from Greg C:

Next, Dave White spotted canoes passing the Fauntleroy ferry dock:

And Chris Frankovich saw canoes in the distance from The Arroyos, plus a passing tug:

Tonight’s host is the Puyallup Tribe; the final destination of this year’s journey is hosted by the Nisqually nation, which will host the canoe families through Wednesday.