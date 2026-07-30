HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks 2026 finale at Hamilton Viewpoint Park

Driftwood Drive is playing classic hits of the past few decades as they open the final concert of the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s Admiral Music in the Parks series.

Again this year, ANA rotated the shows – which were all at Hiawatha pre-pandemic/pre-renovations – between three lesser-used Admiral parks, and tonight it’s Hamilton Viewpoint (1120 California SW), with Elliott Bay and the downtown skyline as the backdrop behind the band.

Lots of room to dance, and as usual, lots of little kids are doing that, but grownups are welcome to dance too. Walk or roll here and you’ll find special attended free parking for your wheels (strollers too). Bring your yarn and needles for the knitting circle, or come borrow from the board-game library. And bring your own chair/mat/blanket. The show’s on until about 8 pm. It’s free thanks to donations (if you want to chip in, go here), volunteers (including the ANA board members who do the coordinating – Meagan Loftin and Dan Jacobs) – and community co-sponsors (including WSB).