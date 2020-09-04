FOLLOWUP: Where those ‘redeployed’ Seattle Police patrol officers will come from

(WSB file photo)

More news released by the city just before the holiday weekend: From SPD Blotter, we learn that the question we and others asked earlier this week has been answered – in part, anyway. When interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced that about 100 officers would be redeployed to patrol/911 response, he didn’t offer specifics, though he noted that many would come from “similar” responsibilities – like the Community Police Team and Traffic Enforcement. Later that day, SPD explained it couldn’t offer specifics until all the affected personnel had been notified. Now, that’s been done, so here’s the citywide breakdown:

Precinct CPT [Community Police Team] officers/sergeants – 29

Traffic and TCI [Traffic Collision Investigation] Detectives/officers/sergeants – 21

Precinct Burg/Theft Detectives/sergeants – 20

Community Outreach officers – 2

Crisis Intervention/SHA [Seattle Housing Authority] Liaison officers – 4

Drug Court Detective – 1

DV Unit Detectives – 5

Intelligence Unit Detectives – 5

Narcotics Detectives – 1 In addition to these 88 officers resuming responsibilities in Patrol, the department is also forming the Community Response Group, made up of 100 officers and 10 sergeants whose priority will be to address the increased response times to 911 calls throughout the city.

The announcement did not include any precinct-by-precinct numbers, so we won’t be able to follow up on that until next week. There are five precincts citywide, including the Southwest Precinct in West Seattle (which also handles South Park). Also of note, this reallocation does not resemble the list of units from which the City Council wanted to see cuts, as specified in the budget-rebalancing plan that the mayor vetoed. (Whether the council will vote to override the veto has not yet been announced – it’s not on their agenda for Tuesday, when they meet for the first time following a two-week recess.)