CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 9/3 roundup

As we wish you a safe long holiday weekend, we present tonight’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*19,915 people have tested positive, up 96 from yesterday

*730 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

*2,242 people have been hospitalized, up 3 from yesterday

*373,284 people have been tested, up 5,803 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 19,177/717/2,222/349,291.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 26.2 million cases worldwide, 6.1 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

KING COUNTY DEATHS ANALYZED: The county has just released a report analyzing all the local COVID-19 deaths so far. Just part of its findings:

The analysis did not find an increase that would suggest unrecognized COVID-19 deaths in the weeks leading up to identification of the first COVID-19 case in King County in late February. Also, based on an analysis of the total number of deaths this year, Public Health did not find evidence suggesting that large numbers of COVID-19 deaths are going unrecognized in the official death counts.

The full 16-page report is here.

CELEBRATING: Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) celebrated after everybody tested negative.

SAFE GATHERINGS: A reminder from the state Department of Health:

Here is a short list of things to remember when it comes to gathering together in the time of COVID-19: Outside is safer than inside.

Small groups are safer than large groups.

Less time together is safer than more time together.

Within six feet, face coverings are better than no face coverings. So, while a Zoom happy hour might be your safest choice, an outdoor barbecue with one other family, with the chairs set up six feet apart, where the hand sanitizer flows freely, and everyone goes home early, is a less risky option, as far as these things go.

NEED FOOD? Tomorrow, 2-5 pm, free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!