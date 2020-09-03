CELEBRATION: Daystar Retirement Village’s ‘COVID-free’ party

The photos and report are from Eva Thomas at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) in Westwood:

Daystar Retirement Village is having a “crazy hat” party today, to recognize that all residents and staff have tested negative for COVID-19. This is a huge accomplishment. We could not have done it without the support of every single staff member, resident, and residents’ family members. These have been very trying times and every single individual involved with Daystar Retirement Village have gone above and beyond to keep our residents safe. We want to send out a HUGE thank you to everyone for keeping our residents safe.