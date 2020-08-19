TODAY: 3 notes for your Wednesday

(Caspian Terns at Alki – those are the angle-winged birds with the prehistoric-sounding call – photographed by David Hutchinson)

Good morning. 3 notes for the hours ahead:

BLOOD DRIVE EXTENDED: Last month, we wrote about a pop-up drive at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Now there’s word it’s been extended, with donation sessions added 9 am-5 pm today and next Monday and Wednesday. Here’s how to make an appointment.

TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE: The City Council’s Transportation Committee meets online at 9:30 am, with agenda items including West Seattle Bridge funding and scooter-sharing. The agenda includes info on how to view and how to comment.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Online at noon, it’s the advisory group’s 7th meeting, with the agenda including remarks from and Q&A with the mayor. Our preview includes the agenda and how to watch.