You probably know Cara. Her friends are asking for your help after a ‘curveball’

Even if you don’t know Cara‘s name, you might recognize her on sight. Her friends are hoping that her longtime community connection will serve the fundraising they’re doing as she recovers from an unexpected health crisis. Here are two ways to help:

(Poster created by fundraiser organizers)

With over 15 years of experience in the Seattle restaurant scene, you’ve likely been served or have pulled a shift with our friend Cara. Having graced the wells and bar rails of Westy, Fireside, Nook and the Book Store Bar. Cara is no stranger to the strange, yet loyal bar patrons of Pioneer Square, West Seattle, and Burien.

Having recently decided to be at the helm as the next loving caretakers of The Nook in the Admiral district, Cara and husband Poncho, certainly were not expecting life’s next curveball.

Three weeks after getting what should have been a routine torn-ACL surgery in February, a blood clot traveled to Cara’s lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. Luckily Poncho was there and acted quickly to get her to Harborview. Cara was in the ICU for approx. a month and a half. While we are happy to report that Cara pulled through and is recovering at home, the after-care required will be extensive. And here’s how you can help:

We are raising funds for Cara’s after-care so Poncho can breathe a little bit easier and stay home to be a caregiver for Cara and their beloved dog Egon. These funds will go directly to Cara and Poncho to help alleviate the financially stress of such a traumatic and unexpected event.

Where: Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Ave SW

When: Tuesday, June 16th, 2026, 5-10 pm

Food, Beer, Bud Light, Raffles, Games and More! All proceeds collected from this event will go directly to Cara and Poncho