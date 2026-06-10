School’s out, construction’s on: Summer of upgrades ahead at Our Lady of Guadalupe School

(Photo courtesy Our Lady of Guadalupe)

School’s out for summer at Our Lady of Guadalupe, but the campus at 3401 SW Myrtle won’t be activity-free. A summer of upgrades is ahead, according to an announcement the school sent us today:

Exciting improvements are coming to our campus! This summer, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School is launching a major exterior renovation to bring our beloved 63-year-old building beautifully into the present day.

In partnership with The Fulcrum Foundation and their generous donors, this summer’s project features practical, modern upgrades including a brand-new roof, energy-efficient windows, high-quality perimeter fencing, and more. Designed to look fantastic while adding a seamless layer of comfort and security, these updates ensure our school matches modern standards while maintaining the warm, welcoming charm our community loves.

What to Expect This Summer:

To make these beautiful updates possible, please note these temporary schedule adjustments:

● Pardon Our Progress: Expect standard daytime construction noise over the summer (June 13- September 4th) as

we work. Construction hours: M-F: 7 am 5 pm, with occasional weekend work after 9am.

● Parish Open as Usual: All weekend Masses and parish events will continue exactly as scheduled.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to a refreshed, secure, and modernized campus this September!

Questions? Contact OLG at info@guadalupe-school.org or The Fulcrum Foundation at hall.amy@fulcrumfoundation.org